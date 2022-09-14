Video – Phone knocked from fan’s hand after heckling Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 279 weight miss

A fan, recording footage of undefeated UFC welterweight challenger, Khamzat Chimaev following his UFC 279 victory over Kevin Holland last weekend, saw his mobile phone knocked from his hand by lightweight contender, Guram Kutateladze, after he mocked the Chechen’s weight miss.

Chimaev, who improved to 12-0 as a professional at UFC 279 last Saturday, stopped short notice opponent, Holland in the event’s co-headliner, landing a first round D’Arce choke submission win.

However, on Friday of last week, Khamzat Chimaev was pulled from his originally slated main event against Nate Diaz, after he missed weight for the welterweight clash by seven and a half pounds.

As a result, Khamzat Chimaev would then face Holland, while Diaz, who remained on the card, eventually faced former interim lightweight titleholder, Tony Ferguson, scoring a fourth round guillotine choke victory.

Receiving mass criticizm for his weight missing blunder, Chimaev was recorded by a fan as he made his way through a casino lobby in Las Vegas, Nevada – before the fan shouted, “you didn’t make weight” – resulting in Chimaev’s entourage, including Georgian fighter, Kutateladze surrounding him, before knocking his phone onto the ground.

Touted to likely make a middleweight division leap before the close of this year amid his massive weight miss, Chimaev, who has competed just once at the limit before in his UFC debut win over John Philips, has turned in welterweight triumphs over Rhys McKee, Gerald Meerschaert, Li Jingliang, Gilbert Burns, and now, Holland.

Khamzat Chimaev receives support from Ramzan Kadyrov

Despite his weight miscue, Chimaev did, however, receive support from friend and criticized Chechen warlord, Ramzan Kadyrov – who claimed the AllStars MMA stalwart would just exact his will inside the Octagon, regardless of weight class or situation.

“(Khamzat) Chimaev absolutely does not worry about his weight, but he does not stand on ceremony with other categories either,” Ramzan Kadyrov posted. “He just goes out, wins, dictates his conditions in the Octagon and puts things in order.”