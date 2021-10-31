Khamzat Chimaev was busy planning his next fight before he had even dispatched of Li Jingliang, who was talked about as the toughest test of his career prior to UFC 267.

‘The Wolf’ looked sensational at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi as he dominated #11 ranked welterweight, Li, from the first bell before finding a submission win in just over three minutes.

During his time in the Octagon, Chimaev somehow managed to have a brief chat with Dana White, who relayed his conversation with the undefeated prospect to reporters at the UFC 267 post-fight press conference.

Khamzat Chimaev Says He’s Ready To Fight Brock Lesnar

“He was yelling crazy sh*t at me the whole fight,” White said. “I don’t know why but basically just saying, ‘I’m going to fight everybody. I’ll fight Brock Lesnar. I don’t care who it is.’ You know, he was just yelling stuff like that.”

The UFC president couldn’t be anything but impressed with Chimaev’s performance at UFC 267.

“100 percent,” White replied when asked if Chimaev had picked up from where he left off in 2020. “Last time we were here, we knew this guy was special. This COVID thing is one of the weirdest things any of us have ever seen. You get some people who fit the profile to be high risk, it doesn’t even feel like a bad cold to them. And then, a guy who’s in phenomenal shape like this guy gets hit as hard as he did by COVID. But, he’s back and there’s no doubt this kid is special.

Chimaev is adamant he wants to stay busy after returning from a year away from fighting and White wants to help his newest star do that but admits it can be tough when you are trying to book fights against someone else in the top 10.

“It’s tough once you start to break into the top 10, which he will do on Tuesday,” White said. “But yeah. If he wants to stay busy, I’m a big believer in that anyway. Especially with the huge layoff, he has had. I don’t know. We would figure it out if that is really what he wanted to do.”

Who do you want to see Dana White book Khamzat Chimaev against next?