Contrary to recent reports, Khamzat Chimaev has not tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s according to training partner Guram Kutateladze who refuted a recent report stating that Chimaev was COVID-19 positive putting his upcoming UFC Vegas 17 headliner with Leon Edwards on December 19 in jeopardy.

“I just spoke with Guram Kutateladze about Khamzat Chimaev and COVID-19 rumor and he said – NO,” Georgian MMA writer Giorgi Kokiashvili posted Sunday. “Guram is currently with Khamzat in Las Vegas and they are training together. 🐺”

🚨 I just spoke with Guram Kutateladze about Khamzat Chimaev and COVID-19 rumor and he said – NO. 🤙🏽



Guram is currently with Khamzat in Las Vegas and they are training together. 🐺

In addition, Chimaev’s team confirmed to MMA Junkie’s John Morgan that “The Wolf” was still good to go for December 19.

“Chimaev’s team tells me that he is still “good to go” for Dec. 19 at this time.”

Chimaev's team tells me that he is still "good to go" for Dec. 19 at this time.

Of course, even if the reports were true, Chimaev still seemingly had enough time to get through the COVID-19 incubation period. However, there was still a risk that he wouldn’t have been able to compete even after that.

All in all, things still look good for what is a stacked UFC Vegas 17 card.

In addition to a mouthwatering welterweight headliner between Edwards and Chimaev, some standout bouts include Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal, Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font, Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera and Michel Pereira vs. Khaos Williams.

Hopefully, everything is able to go as planned.

What do you think of the UFC Vegas 17 card?