Khamzat Chimaev has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s according to sources close to Swedish publication Kimura.se who report that his upcoming welterweight headliner on December 19 against Leon Edwards may now be canceled. There is currently no word from Chimaev nor the UFC as of now.

According to the report, Chimaev first got a fever with his team later getting him tested to reveal that he was COVID-19 positive.

A number of fights have been canceled in recent days with fighters such as Curtis Blaydes and Kevin Holland testing positive for COVID-19.

The good news for Chimaev is that the incubation period for COVID-19 is a maximum of two weeks so there is still a possibility his fight with Edwards remains unaffected as it takes place mid-December. It all depends on how serious Chimaev’s symptoms are and whether he will be able to make the weight cut.

Hopefully, we get more details in the coming days.

Edwards vs. Chimaev is currently scheduled to headline the upcoming December 19 card. A welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal will take place in the co-main event.

