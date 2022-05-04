Khamzat Chimaev Ridicules Conor McGregor Over Inactivity: “When is your holiday over?”

Khamzat Chimaev has mocked Conor McGregor for remaining on the sidelines for about a year since his last fight against Dustin Poirier.

Rising UFC prospect Chimaev is coming off the biggest win of his career against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. The undefeated 28-year-old fighter took on the formerly second-ranked contender at welterweight in his toughest challenge yet last month. It marked the first time ‘Borz’ reached the judges’ scorecard for the unanimous decision win having maintained a 100 percent finish rate prior to the bout.

Jumping up the 170 lbs rankings to take the third spot, Chimaev has focused his efforts on finding his next opponent. Having previously expressed interest in fighting Colby Covington, and calling out Nate Diaz among others, the Chechen-born Swede has now fired shots at Conor McGregor.

Taking to Twitter to mock ‘The Notorious One’, Khamzat Chimaev posted.

when your holiday is over ? 😂@TheNotoriousMMA — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) May 3, 2022

“When is your holiday over?”

Conor McGregor is on the road to recovery after breaking his leg in his last fight at UFC 264. Chimaev seems to be mocking him for the period of inactivity he has spent in rehabilitation and called him out for a fight.

Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz leaked for UFC 276

With the possibility of facing Covington, who UFC president Dana White also tipped to be the next competitor, a recent leak suggests Khamzat Chimaev will take on Nate Diaz at UFC 276. During a podcast appearance on The Pivot, White walked around the office headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada when the scheduled fights were noticed behind him on the screen.

None of the fights have been announced yet and a faceoff against Diaz is a bit confusing. Diaz has been going back and forth with the promotion in an attempt to secure the last fight on his contract. When the interest surrounding a potential matchup between Diaz and Poirier died down, many fans speculated about the company’s plans to match Diaz up against McGregor for a third fight.

After the leak, it seems like Diaz will complete his contract against ‘Borz’ this July. McGregor will also be looking to face Diaz in a big money fight but negotiations will get more complicated if the Stockton-native becomes a free agent.

