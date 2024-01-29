Khamzat Chimaev blasted after attack on UFC boss Dana White over title shot promise: ‘He sounds like a crybaby’

Unbeaten middleweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev has been branded a “crybaby” by former UFC lightweight contender, Josh Thomson, after the Chechen launched a verbal tirade on CEO, Dana White – claiming the leader broke his promise on a guaranteed title fight for him next.

Chimaev, the current number one ranked middleweight contender, most recently co-headlined UFC 294 back in October, landing a close, controversial split decision win over former undisputed welterweight titleholder and pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman.

And claiming UFC boss, White broke his promise of granting him a shot at divisional gold next, Chimaev unleashed a verbal tirade aimed at the long-time boss.

“All these guys fight me, but I’m not the only one undefeated and undisputed,” Khamzat Chimaev said. “13-0, so I don’t know. They [the UFC] promised me after [the] (Kamaru) Usman fight, ‘You will for sure going to fight for the title’, and I win that fight. I don’t know what’s going on. I heard Dana White say stuff like, ‘I don’t think Khamzat is next for the title.’ That’s bullsh*t, man.”

“If you promised me something, you have to answer for your words,” Khamzat Chimaev explained. “I’m the guy who always answers for my words so I don’t care if it’s some president or something, like a king. If you give me your word, you have to answer for that. So, I grow up, when I give word, you have to answer for it… We’re doing that. I will be happy to answer for my word about killing them, man. So, we’ll see – maybe in the USA, it’s a different mentally.”

Khamzat Chimaev ripped by Josh Thomson

However, as far as the above-mentioned former contender, Thomson is concerned, Chimaev is sounding nothing more than just a “crybaby” with his outburst aimed at White.

“Right now, after listening to his (Khamzat Chimaev) interviews and all this, he sounds like a crybaby,” Josh Thomson said on The Weighin’ In Podcast. “I was promised this, I was promised that. Since when does Dana (White) give a sh*t what he’s promised? We’ve seen before, he’s promised fighters a lot. Look, you didn’t have a great performance against Kamaru Usman. Not a good look.” (H/T MMA News)

Who does Khamzat Chimaev fight in his Octagon comeback?