Manager confirms unbeaten UFC star Khamzat Chimaev is set for fight return ‘Soon’ amid injury layoff

Majdi Shammas, the manager of Khamzat Chimaev, says fight news is coming soon for his client.

Chimaev has not fought since October when he beat former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman by a majority decision at middleweight. Since then, many fans have been wondering when Chimaev will be back in the Octagon, and according to Shammas, the undefeated fighter will have fight news very soon.

“Soon news,” Shammas wrote on Instagram about Chimaev’s next fight.

Currently, it’s uncertain who Chimaev will fight in his return, but the logical date is the Saudi Arabia card in June. Chimaev recently came out and revealed his interest in returning in the summer in Saudi Arabia.

“In the summer, I think – in the summer, we’ll be back,” Khamzat Chimaev said in an interview with FCR MMA. “I want to fight in Saudi Arabia, but I don’t think anybody wants to fight me there. We’ll see what’s going to happen, so (I’m) just waiting for something.”

Chimaev also confirmed that he was offered to fight at UFC 300 against Leon Edwards, but he had to turn it down as he couldn’t make 170lbs.

“They wanted me to fight at (UFC) 300, but I said it’s too short time for (170 pounds),” Chimaev continued. “I need a bit of time. (The Edwards fight) wasn’t 100 percent sure, but my manager said maybe, maybe not. My brother said to me, ‘Not in Ramadan.’ After Ramadan, we’ll take some time, camp and then we’ll fight anyone.”

Khamzat Chimaev a perfect 7-0 in the UFC

Khamzat Chimaev is a perfect 13-0 in his career and is 7-0 in the UFC.

Chimaev is coming off a majority decision win over Kamaru Usman back in October and before that, he submitted Kevin Holland in the first round. Chimaev also holds notable wins over Gilbert Burns by decision and Li Jingliang by submission.

‘Borz’ is currently ranked 11th at middleweight and could be a win or two away from getting a title shot at 185lbs.