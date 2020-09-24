Khamzat Chimaev has revealed that the date for his next fight is set. The undefeated UFC prospect stopped short of letting fans know when he’ll next be competing but did tell them the bout will be a five-round, main event later this year.

Chimaev needed just 17 seconds and one punch to knockout Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 11 main card this past weekend.

The Swedish fighter was originally thought to be quickly turning around to face Brazilian submission specialist Demian Maia on the upcoming run of ‘Fight Island’ events. UFC president Dana White hinted post-fight in Las Vegas that Chimaev’s latest stunning performance may have altered those plans.

“This guy is special, man. It’s true. … I don’t know what I do with him yet. He might fight before Maia and fight Maia, too. Maia’s not going to be ready in time for this kid.”

According to Chiamev social media activity he will be rushed into a headline spot against an opponent yet to be confirmed.

“I have a date , now they looking for other side. Five round main event Thank you @danawhite for keeping your word . Anybody . Anytime . Anywhere #KhamzatSmash,” Chimaev wrote.

The UFC boss has since confirmed Chimaev is set to headline and upcoming event in Las Vegas and would no longer be competing on ‘Fight Island’ as originally planned.

“No,” White told reporters at the UFC 253 press conference at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. ”He’ll fight in Vegas”.

Chimaev currently boasts a perfect 9-0 record. He first fought in the UFC back in July in Abu Dhabi. The 26-year-old made easy work of Welsh middleweight John Phillips before quickly turning around and beating UFC newcomer Rhys McKee just 10 days later. His latest win over Meerschaert is his most impressive to date and has clearly quickened his rise to the top.

