UFC president Dana White has excitedly reacted to dual weight prospect Khamzat Chimaev’s latest Octagon outing. The undefeated Swedish fighter needed just 17 seconds and one punch to knockout Gerald Meerschaert on the UFC Vegas 11 main card.

White couldn’t contain his excitement when speaking about Chimaev’s win Megan Olivi on the UFC Vegas 11 post show, he said.

“One punch. Seventeen seconds. This kid is special. He’s different than any fighter I’ve ever seen. I’ve been in the business for a very long time, I’ve seen a lot of greats come and go; this kid is absolutely special and I’ve never seen anything like it.”

White almost ran out of expletives to describe Chimaev when he later spoke to reporters at the UFC Vegas 11 post-fight press conference, he said.

“The guy’s special. I’ve been in this game my whole life, I’ve never seen anything like him. He’s special, he’s different and he wants to fight again. I’ve never been in a position where I’m like, ‘Who’s next? How do we get him a fight? How do we get him over here, how do we get him over there? How do we do this, how do we do that?’ It’s fun and I like it and I think when you’re a fight fan a guy like this is who you love to watch and follow and hate and whatever it might be. This guy is one of the most special fighters I’ve ever seen, if not the most special guy that I’ve ever come across.”

This latest Chimaev win has slightly altered things for White. The UFC boss says we may see the 26-year-old take on another opponent before facing long-time contender Demian Maia.

That’s what everybody is saying,” White said. “This guy is special, man. It’s true. … I don’t know what I do with him yet. He might fight before Maia and fight Maia, too. Maia’s not going to be ready in time for this kid.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you agree with Dana White? Is Khamzat Chimaev a special fighter?