Khamzat Chimaev has reacted to being called out by Bo Nickal, following Nickal’s most recent win on DWCS this past Tuesday.

It is rare that MMA is presented with a prospect quite like three-time NCAA Division I wrestling national champion, Bo Nickal. In just four months as a professional mixed martial artist, Nickal has earned himself three wins, two of which have been on Dana White’s Contender Series, the most recent of which earned him a UFC contract.

With his pedigree and the fact that none of his fights have lasted more than 62 seconds, Nickal has every right to be confident ahead of his UFC debut. During his post-fight interview, Nickal would even call out the undefeated, Khamzat Chimaev.

“If the UFC wishes, give me that Swedish dude,” Nickal said. “He might not even be the best guy because he can’t even make weight, but if that’s the case, I’ll take him.”

Khamzat Chimaev responds to Bo Nickal

Chimaev is never one to hold his tongue and it wouldn’t take long for the 28-year-old to respond to Nickal. In an Instagram comment left under the video, Chimaev would claim that he didn’t even know who Nickal was, saying “who is that boy?”

While Nickal is a fearsome prospect, a Chimaev bout, although intriguing would not be viable at the moment. Nickal is still very green in terms of MMA but that doesn’t mean that the matchup isn’t possible in the future.

With the classic wrestler’s work ethic on top of training out of American Top Team, Nickal’s ceiling looks to be incredibly high.

Chimaev on the other hand seems just on the cusp of earning himself a title shot, rag dolling and submitting Kevin Holland in his most recent bout at UFC 279.

Would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev vs. Bo Nickal?