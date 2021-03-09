Uber-prospect and three-fight UFC veteran, Khamzat Chimaev has today been removed from the official UFC rankings, per the updated rankings on the promotion’s official site this afternoon.



The removal of Chimaev from his #14 perch at welterweight comes hot on the heels of a series of social media posts over the course of last week, in which he suggested he was calling time on his professional mixed martial arts career as he continues to deal with debilitating health effects after he tested positive for COVID-19 in late 2020.



A three-fight promotional veteran since he linked up with the UFC in July of last year, the former Brave CF top contender is currently in Las Vegas, Nevada after the promotion offered him the chance to travel to the state in order to receive adequate health care.



Forced from two separate scheduled matchups against the #3 ranked, Leon Edwards at a January ‘Fight Island’ event, as well as this weekend’s UFC Vegas 21 headliner, Chimaev, as per UFC president, Dana White is currently on a course of the steroidal medication, prednisone, as he attempts to deal with lingering health effects.



Dispelling speculation that Chimaev had retired from professional mixed martial arts, White claimed that the 170-pound contender was “frustrated” when he made his social media posts, and how whilst he’s been prescribed this medication from doctor’s — he cannot continue to train and prepare for a return to active competition, which White also detailed is also still expected to occur as soon as June.



Off the back of Chimaev’s posts on Instagram, Republic of Chechnya leader, Ramzan Kadyrov essentially claimed that he had persuaded the AllStars MMA trainee against hanging up his gloves, detailing how much of an influence the undefeated finisher has on the younger generation in Chechnya.



In Chimaev’s place at #14, steps the streaking undefeated, Sean Brady who turned in an eye-catching performance at UFC 259 on Saturday, submitting Jake Matthews with a third round arm-triangle.



3-0 in the UFC, Chimaev debuted on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi, UAE last summer, scoring a kimura win over John Philips, before returning in record-setting fashion ten-days later to finish Rhys McKee with first round ground strikes.



Making his North American debut in September, Chimaev managed to score a highlight-reel, eleven-second knockout victory over Roufusport grappling talent, Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 11.