Finally booked for his long-awaited return to active competition, undefeated welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev has promised to turn in a one-sided win over middleweight, Paulo Costa in their upcoming UFC 294 showdown in October.

Chimaev, who boasts an undefeated 12-0 professional record, will make his middleweight division return in October in Abu Dhabi, UAE, taking on one-time title challenger, Costa in a highly-anticipated clash in the Middle East.

Sidelined from active competition since he co-headlined UFC 279 back in September of last year, Chechen-born contender, Khamzat Chimaev turned in a one-sided first round win over Kevin Holland, submitting the Californian with a D’Arce choke inside the opening minutes of their catchweight clash.

Yet to return to the Octagon in the time since, Chimaev has now, however, booked a middleweight clash with Brazilian contender, Costa for UFC 294 – taking co-headlining status before a lightweight championship rematch between Islam Makhachev, and former titleholder, Charles Oliveira.

Khamzat Chimaev promises dominant return at UFC 294 in October

And appearing in attendance at UFC London last night, AllStars MMA staple, Chimaev vowed to turn in a wholly one-sided win over Costa in their October battle in the United Arab Emirates.

“It’s good,” Khamzat Chimaev said of his fight with Paulo Costa during an interview with TNT Sports reporter, Caroline Pearce. “I’ll make that guy cry in the cage, like I always do. Smash. Smash somebody, make money. Make that guy cry, go home and be in Brazil. Nobody likes him, all Brazilians write to me and support me. That guy’s not Brazilian, so I’m going to go and smash this guy and make him cry.”

For Costa, the one-time middleweight title chaser has himself yet to feature this year, sidelined since he fought on the main card of UFC 278 back in August of last year, scoring a unanimous decision win over former Strikeforce and UFC middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, in the latter’s subsequent retirement fight.