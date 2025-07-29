Former UFC Champ Outlines How Dricus Du Plessis Can Defeat Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319

Dricus du Plessis stands the best chance of beating Khamzat Chimaev by dragging the undefeated Chechen monster in the later rounds.

At least, that’s what former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold thinks.

“Khamzat is very good at wrestling, very good on the ground, very good at pressure,” Rockhold told The Schmo during a recent interview. “The longevity of the fight hasn’t been his best approach. With DDP, he don’t go away. So unless Khamzat gets to him early, it’s going to be tough late. If he doesn’t put him away early, it’s a DDP-type of fight.”



Rockhold has spent time training with both du Plessis and Chimaev. Late last year, Rockhold engaged in a brief grappling match with ‘Borz’ while serving as a coach on Hardcore Fighting Championship’s reality show, akin to The Ultimate Fighter.

Things did not go well for Rockhold.

There’s more than gold on the line between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319

After successfully defending his 185-pound crown against both Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland, ‘DDP’ will face his toughest test yet when he meets Chimaev in the UFC 319 headliner on Saturday, August 16, in Chicago. Both fighters go into the clash boasting unbeaten records inside the Octagon. Chimaev has gone 8-0 under the UFC banner thus far, with all but two of his wins coming inside the distance.

Meanwhile, du Plessis has gone an unlikely 9-0, including four highlight-reel knockouts and a pair of submissions.

As it stands, Chimaev is a -200 favorite to leave The Windy City with his first world title. It’s a familiar position for du Plessis, who has gone into six UFC fights as an underdog.