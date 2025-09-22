Khamzat Chimaev Reveals How He First Connected with Arman Tsarukyan

Middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev has spoken about his first meeting with polarising lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – DECEMBER 01: Arman Tsarukyan of Georgia poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in at Moody Center on December 01, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Tsaurkyan is a top contender in the 155lbs division and at the beginning of the year missed out on a rematch with then champion Islam Makhachev due to a last minute back injury sustained during his weight cut. Since then the Armenian has faced heavy criticism not only from fans but from Dana White himself. Therefore the reputation of Tsarukyan was already tarnished before fans began picking up on his lavish lifestyle and “rick kid” social media profile.

Change of Opinion for khamzat chimaev?

Speaking on the Jaxxon Podcast, Khamzat Chimaev shared his opinion on the lightweight contender and their first interaction.

“I met him like two years ago and we didn’t have a good relationship. I didn’t know how Arman was in real life. But when I met him, I was like… I don’t know, he’s not that guy I saw on Instagram. He’s a completely different guy, humble, nice guy. I liked it when I saw him in real life, totally different from watching him drive a Ferrari on Instagram.” Furthermore Chimaev went on to compliment the qualities of Tsarukyan’s all round game.

“He’s good in everything—wrestling, grappling, mindset. He’s like a professional in this sport and a good guy. I love good people. He’s helping people do good things.” He added “We met in Thailand during a reality show there. We worked together, and that’s how we became friends.” Quotes via Jaxxon Podcast Clips.

What Next for Arman Tsarukyan?

Now with Ilia Topuria sitting pretty at the top of the 155lbs division many fans wonder when that first title defence will happen and who will face off against him. Since the unfortunate pull out at UFC 311 Tsarukyan has not returned to the octagon much to the frustrations of fans and Dana White. On numerous occasion the UFC President has reiterated Tsarukyan will not return into a title fight he must taste victory in the cage again so the extended absence from the octagon seems obscure. A matchup with Dan Hooker is rumoured for November but there are plenty of other contenders eyeing lightweight gold.

Paddy Pimblett made an unbelievable statement at UFC 314 mauling Michael Chandler. Then at UFC 317 champion Topuria called the Scouse sensation into the cage for a viral face off. Reaffirming the fans desire for the fight. Fellow contenders include former featherweight champion Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje, both men are coming off the back of wins. However, in Gaethje’s case he’s had plenty of opportunities at lightweight gold and tasted defeat. Furthermore Holloway has already suffered a devastating KO loss to current champion Topuria.

Do you think Tsarukyan should have his title shot next?