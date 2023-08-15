Ahead of his Octagon return at UFC 294 in October, Khamzat Chimaev has been tipped to further continue his dominant roughshod run through contenders, according to Kevin Holland – who expects the Chechen finisher to excel at the middleweight limit.

Chimaev, the current number four ranked welterweight contender, is slated to make a return to the middleweight limit for the first time since his debut in the UFC later this year at UFC 24 in Abu Dhabi, UAE – taking on former division title challenger, Paulo Costa.

READ MORE:  Mark Zuckerberg calls bullsh*t on Elon Musk fight details, wants UFC or ONE to be involved

Sidelined since he co-headlined a UFC 279 event back in September of last year against the aforenoted Riverside native, Holland, Chimaev improved to 12-0 as a professional at the event, submitting the former with a stunning first round D’Arce choke stoppage.

Kevin Holland expects a dominant run for Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight

And now booked to co-headline UFC 294 in October, AllStars MMA mainstay, Chimaev has been touted to become an even more dominant force at the middleweight limit/

“That should be pretty fun,” Kevin Holland told Helen Yee of a fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa during a recent interview. “I think a lot of people forget that Paulo Costa was undefeated until he lost to ‘Izzy’ (Israel Adesanya). So, I think a lot of people just kind of target how good Paulo Costa is. So I think that’s probably the toughest fight that Chimaev is gonna have to date, especially with the size.”

READ MORE:  Sean Strickland still hopeful of landing UFC 293 title fight with Israel Adesanya in Australia: To war, China man'


“I think Chimaev at 185 (pounds) will probably be even more dominant than he is at 170 (pounds),” Holland continued. “Not as bad of a [weight] cut. He can feel more comfortable. I think it’s a good fight. Dude looks like he’s putting on a little bit more size. I think they’ll match up and clash up really well.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

For Costa, the Belo Horizonte native, who has predicted a dominant first round stoppage of Chimaev in “savage” fashion – most recently snapped a two-fight losing skid against former middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold. 

READ MORE:  Aljamain Sterling claims Sean O'Malley is lucky to land UFC 292 title fight: 'It's personal, you're trying to take something from me'

Do you expect more of the same success for Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294?