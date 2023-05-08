Khamzat Chimaev appears to be growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of individuals willing to step up and fight him inside the Octagon.

The undefeated Chechen monster stormed into the UFC in 2020, scoring three-straight finishes in eight weeks. Unfortunately, an especially difficult bout with COVID-19 kept him out of action for over a year, but Chimaev returned with a vengeance in October 2021, earning a fourth finish against Li Jingliang. Since then, Chimaev has only fought twice, earning notable wins over top-five welterweight contender Gilbert Burns and fan-favorite Kevin Holland.

Since showing up for his previously scheduled main event against Nate Diaz at UFC 279 eight pounds overweight, things have been up in the air as to whether or not Khamzat Chimaev would continue to compete in the welterweight division or move up to middleweight in an effort to mitigate the effects of his weight-cut to 170. During his time on the sidelines, many fans and fighters alike criticized Chimaev for refusing to accept fights. ‘Borz’ snapped back at those individuals on Twitter, suggesting that he is not the one turning down fights.

“I have no problems with fights, if they gave me a fight, I would have fought a long time ago, I did so many training camps and not one fight, the problem is definitely not with me, prepared in dubai then to thailand, why do I train so much if there is no fight, I don’t understand,” Chimaev tweeted.

I have no problems with fights, if they gave me a fight, I would have fought a long time ago, I did so many training camps and not one fight, the problem is definitely not with me, prepared in dubai then to thailand, why do I train so much if there is no fight, I don’t understand — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) May 8, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev Calls Out a Slew of the UFC’s Best

Khamzat Chimaev followed up that tweet with another saying, “if I want to fight 77 if I want to fight 84 I decide.” Chimaev then proceeded to tag a slew of fighters on the social media platform, suggesting he is more than willing to accept a fight with any of them willing to step up.

“I can fight with everyone I don’t care who @bullyb170 @USMAN84kg @stylebender @Leon_edwardsmma @ColbyCovMMA @robertwhittaker,” Chimaev wrote.

Khamzat Chimaev has been linked with all of the tagged fighters at one time or another. Recently, former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman offered to fight Chimaev, suggesting the two compete in a catchweight contest. UFC President Dana White was not a fan of it being done at catchweight, but revealed that if ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ wants to make the move to middleweight, it is a fight he would certainly entertain.

With both fighters looking for a big win to stay relevant in the UFC title picture, the fight makes a lot of sense. Whether or not it gets booked remains to be seen. With the UFC scheduled for a return to Abu Dhabi in October, it’s possible the promotion may hold off on booking ‘Borz’ until then.

Who would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev square off with next?