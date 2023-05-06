UFC president, Dana White has confirmed that streaking welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev is currently dealing with “stuff in his personal life” amid his continued absence from the Octagon.

Chimaev, the current #3 ranked welterweight contender, has been sidelined from active competition since September of last year, co-headlining UFC 279 in a one-sided first round submission win over Kevin Holland, securing a D’Arce choke victory.

The victory came as Chimaev’s second of the year, having previously landed a competitive unanimous decision win over incoming UFC 288 co-headliner, Gilbert Burns in Jacksonville, Florida.

Khamzat Chimaev is expected to fight Paulo Costa at UFC 294 in October

Expected to make his Octagon return later this year at UFC 294 in October in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Chimaev’s continued absence has been questioned across the community, amid links to a fight against one-time title challenger, Paulo Costa at the middleweight limit.

And according to the above-mentioned, White, personal issues with Chimaev have limited his options for an earlier return until the final quarter of this annum.

“That’s on him [Khamzat Chimaev[, though – he’s got stuff going on in his personal life,” Dana White said of Khamzat Chimaev’s continued absence during an interview with TSN reporter, Aaron Bronsteter. “That’s not because, you know, we’re not getting him a fight.”

“Obviously, you know how it goes here,” Dana White explained. “We talk about this all time, we have to get guys three fights a year. So, if we don’t get guys three fights a year, we have to pay ‘em. The only way that would happen, is it they have personal stuff going on.”

Recently, former undisputed welterweight gold holder and former pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman claimed he would be open to fighting Chimaev in his Octagon return later this year, with White confirming the Auchi native would need to move to the middleweight limit to make the fight possible, shooting down a catchweight affair.