Khamzat Chimaev warns Ian Garry against middleweight move: ‘Don’t go against the wolf, you’ll end up headless’

Unbeaten middleweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev has issued a stark warning to surging undefeated welterweight contender, Ian Garry ahead of the Dubliner’s return at UFC 310 this weekend — claiming he should think twice before committing to a floated 185lbs move in the future.

Garry, who currently holds the number seven rank at the welterweight limit, makes his comeback this weekend in a short-notice clash with former Kill Cliff FC partner, Shavkat Rakhmonov — attempting to become the first fighter to solve the Uzbekistani puzzle in a five round title eliminator co-headliner.

As for Chimaev, the unbeaten number three rated middleweight contender, appears to have earned himself a crack at the divisional title in his next outing — most recently stopping former divisional champion, Robert Whittaker with a ghastly face crank submission win at UFC 308 back in October in his first outing in over a year.

Confirming plans to first strike gold at the welterweight limit prior to a potential move to the middleweight limit, Garry revealed he even expected to take on the above-mentioned Khamzat Chimaev for gold if he makes the leap.

“I’m a young kid who’s dreamed of being here, who wanted to see his face on billboards. [I] wanted to do shows against the scariest people in the world,” Ian Garry told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. I’ve said to you before, how my ideal scenario is I fight and beat Shavkat, and then win the welterweight title.”

“I go up to middleweight, I fight Khamzat (Chimaev) and win that belt too. I’m not afraid of any man, I know how talented I am. I know the gifts God gave me.”

Khamzat Chimaev issues stark warning to Ian Garry pre-UFC 310

Appearing to catch wind of Garry’s comments, Chechen-born finisher, Chimaev claimed the Dubliner should reconsider a move — claiming he would end up “headless” if they ever share the Octagon.

“You’re too skinny kid, don’t go near the Wolf’s teeth, you’ll end up headless,” Khamzat Chimaev posted to Ian Garry on his official X account.