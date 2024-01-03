UFC star Khamzat Chimaev sends fans into panic amid battle with bizarre illness: ‘I was very sick’

Unbeaten middleweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev has sent hoardes of his fans into worry and panic across social media overnight, posting before then deleting a series of images of him in hospital, as he battled with an unknown illness after his return to the Octagon at UFC 294 back in October.

Chimaev, the current number nine ranked middleweight contender, made his most recent Octagon walk back in October in the co-main event of UFC 294, turning in a close, majority decision win over former welterweight champion and pound-for-pound leader, Kamaru Usman in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Khamzat Chimaev shares details of battle with illness

Undergoing a surgical procedure on his hand to address a ligament injury suffered in the opening round of his win over Usman, Chechen-born contender, Chimaev sent his fans and pundits into panic across social media, briefly disclosing a battle with illness whilst dealing with his hand injury, before swiftly deleting the post.

“I was very sick, my hand was injured, so I couldn’t return right away,” Khamzat Chimaev said on his official X account through translation. “I want to tell all the fountains, I want to see myself in battle more than all of you. I love this job. I will do and prove that I am the best, as always we do, and I will be back soon to Insha’Allal training.” (H/T MMA Fighting)

Khamzat Chimaev posted and then deleted a picture of himself saying he was very sick pic.twitter.com/RDQnhmnOce — MMA Mania (@mmamania) January 3, 2024

Linked with a return to the Octagon as part of a blockbuster UFC 300 card in April of this year, Chimaev missed out on a title fight with Sean Strickland through injury – with the incumbent champion now set to headline UFC 297 later this month against unbeaten South African contender, Dricus du Plessis.

In terms of opponent for a potential UFC 300 landing, Chimaev has been urged to book a middleweight title-eliminator against former two-time divisional champion, Israel Adesanya as part of a long-standing rivalry.

What are your thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev’s latest setback?