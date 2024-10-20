Khamzat Chimaev poses with ‘Big bro’ Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov ahead of UFC 308 fight return

Ahead of his return to action next weekend in the co-main event of UFC 307, unbeaten fighter, Khamzat Chimaev has posted a picture of himself and Chechen Head of State, Ramzan Kadyrov on his official social media — with fans and critics of the middleweight hitting out at him for his association.

Chimaev, who currently holds the number twelve rank in the official middleweight pile, is slated to make his return for the first time in over a year next weekend, as he co-headlines UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi in a five round clash with former undisputed champion, Robert Whittaker.

Sidelined since October of last year, unbeaten Chechen-born fighter, Khamzat Chimaev landed a close, majority decision win over former undisputed welterweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman on short-notice in their battle in the Middle East.

Khamzat Chimaev has posted a picture on IG with Ramzan Kadyrov ahead of UFC 308 fight week



“BIG BRO 🤝☝️” pic.twitter.com/chzRHwKvz0 — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) October 20, 2024

Khamzat Chimaev posts picture with Ramzan Kadyrov, labelling him his “big brother”

However, on social media today, Chimaev posted a picture of himself and Chechen leader, Kadyrov — describing him as his “big bro” — with the latter accused of numerous human rights offences, and the suppression of women’s views in the region, and leading anti-gay purges in the Republic of Chechnya during his reign as Head of State.

Himself appearing in the Middle East earlier this month, Kadyrov attended a light heavyweight boxing title unification fight between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, before entering the ring to congratulate Beterbiev on his controversial decision win over the course of 12 rounds.

Chimaev’s public association with Kadyrov comes off the back of footage which emerged last year of the middleweight contender bringing the Head of State’s son to a Tiger Muay Thai training facility in Thailand to practice his striking, before cornering Ali Kadyrov to his first win in mixed martial arts before the trip to Asia.