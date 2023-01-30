UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev brings Ramzan Kadyrov’s son to train at Tiger Muay Thai

Continuing his much-criticized allegiance with Chechnya dictator and sanctioned leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, unbeaten UFC welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev has been pictured training at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand – alongside 1-0 mixed martial arts fighter, Ali Kadyrov – the dictator’s teenage son.

Chimaev, who currently boasts an undefeated 12-0 professional record, also holds the #3 rank in the official welterweight pile.

Slated to headline UFC 279 back in September of last year, the Chechen-born contender was expected to fight promotional veteran, Nate Diaz, however, he missed the welterweight non-title weight limit by a staggering seven and a half pounds, halting the headliner.

As a result, Chimaev would draw Kevin Holland at the T-Mobile Arena event, improving his undefeated run to 12 straight fights courtesy of a one-sided first round D’Arce choke victory.

And in the immediate aftermath of his win over Riverside striker, Holland, Khamzat Chimaev’s staggering weight skew was defended by the aforenoted Chechen warlord, Kadyrov.

Khamzat Chimaev continues his allegiance with Chechnya leader, Ramzan Kadyrov

This week, in the AllStars MMA staple’s latest show of approval and allegiance to Kadyrov, Chimaev, who cornered the aforenoted 1-0 Ali Kadyrov for his professional mixed martial arts debut last year, brought the latter to Tiger Muay Thai in Chalong to train.

“UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has taken Ramzan Kadyrov’s 15-year-old son, Ali, to train with him at Tiger Muay Thai in Thailand,” Bloody Elbow reporter, Karim Zidan tweeted. “Took an entourage of Kadyrov-affiliated fighters as well.”

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has taken Ramzan Kadyrov's 15-year-old son, Ali, to train with him at Tiger Muay Thai in Thailand. Took an entourage of Kadyrov-affiliated fighters as well. pic.twitter.com/w7g5Y1EJE8 — Karim Zidan (@ZidanSports) January 30, 2023

6-0 in the UFC since his tenure with the organization began in July 2020, prior to his submission win over Holland, Chimaev managed to land a close, unanimous decision win over former welterweight title challenger, Gilbert Burns in Florida.

Chimaev has been forced the distance once in professional mixed martial arts, scoring six knockout wins to go with a further five submission victories.