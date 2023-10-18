Khamzat Chimaev closing as decent betting favorite to defeat Kamaru Usman in UFC 294 fight

Part of a massive reshuffle to this weekend’s UFC 294 card in Abu Dhabi, UAE, event co-headliner, Khamzat Chimaev is closing as a sizeable betting favorite to defeat former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman in their title-eliminator this weekend in the Middle East.

Boasting an undefeated 12-0 professional record, Chechen-born contender, Chimaev has been sidelined since he again co-headlined UFC 279 back in September of last year, submitting Kevin Holland with a first round D’Arce choke submission victory.

Chimaev was scheduled to headline that pay-per-view event, however, missed weight by seven and a half pounds for a welterweight fight with promotional alum and former title challenger, Nate Diaz – resulting in the bout’s scrapping.

As a result, Chimaev met Holland on just days’ notice in a catchweight clash, racking up a first round D’Arce choke submission win.

And seeing a slated co-main event with one-time title challenger, Paulo Costa fall to the wayside just 10 days’ out from UFC 294, after the Brazilian contracted a bursitis infection in his elbow, requiring three surgical procedures to address.

Khamzat Chimaev closing as betting favorite ahead of UFC 294 return

Subsequently, Chimaev will now square-off against former pound-for-pound number one, Usman – and having opened as a sizeable betting favorite to defeat the Nigerian, Khamzat Chimaev is closing as a decent -290 betting favorite to defeat the +235 former champion, who is closing as a betting underdog.

Attempting to snap a two-fight losing skid in his middleweight divisional bow against the undefeated, Chimaev, ONX Labs trainee and Trevor Wittman student, Usman – has lost two consecutive title fights against Leon Edwards heading into his short-notice return at UFC 294.

Kamaru Usman is in high spirits ahead of his fight with Khamzat Chimaev 🙌 🇳🇬#UFC294 | Saturday, 5PM | LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/f581g4kSGj — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) October 18, 2023

In August of last year, then-pound-for-pound number one, Usman saw his spectacular championship run at the welterweight limit come to a crashing end via a thunderous, rallying fifth round high-kick knockout loss to the Birmingham native in the pair’s championship rematch.

And in a trilogy rubber match for the welterweight strap back in March, Usman, will will bring both Wittman, and Kill Cliff FC ace coach, Henri Hooft with him to Abu Dhabi for his fight with Chiamev, dropped a close, contentious majority decision loss to Edwards in front of a hostile, partizan crowd at UFC 286 in London, England.

Revealing how his clash with Khamzat Chimaev came about earlier this week, Usman also announced plans to strike gold at both middleweight and welterweight before calling time on his career.

“It’s a no-brainer because there’s just that element of story there, it’s built-in,” Kamaru Usman said. “Sean Strickland is champion, I’ve already taken care of him, not to say he’s not better, he is. But I’ve got a mountain in front of me that I’ve got to scale and climb, so let’s get through that fight then worry about what’s next. But it’s a no-brainer.”

“I might just mic-drop,” Kamaru Usman explained. “Grab the middleweight belt, go down, grab the welterweight belt, then mic-drop. What a way to go out, though? I want both. I’ve always wanted champ-champ (status), but what a way – to go get the top one, then come back down and get – no one’s ever done that. That would be crazy.”

Who wins in the Middle East: Khamzat Chimaev or Kamaru Usman?