Khamzat Chimaev calls for UFC title fight with Alex Pereira in another division move: ‘Let me finish him’

Undefeated middleweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev has called for another divisional move, in the form of a light heavyweight title fight with newly-minted gold holder, Alex Pereira – urging UFC CEO, Dana White to book a bout between the duo, vowing to “finish” the Brazilian.

Chimaev, the current number eight ranked middleweight contender, co-headlined UFC 294 back in October in Abu Dhabi, UAE, turning in a close, majority decision win over former undisputed welterweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman.

As for Pereira, the former undisputed middleweight champion headlined UFC 295 earlier this month at Madison Square Garden, minting himself as the undisputed light heavyweight titleholder, courtesy of a second round knockout win over former gold holder, Jiri Prochakza in New York City.

In the immediate aftermath of his title-eliminator win over ex-champion, Usman back in October, Chechen-born contender, Chimaev had called for a championship fight at the middleweight limit against Sean Strickland, however, a hand ligament injury will see the AllStars MMA staple sidelined for some time.

And as a result, the promotion have since booked an undisputed middleweight title fight between Chimaev, and the surging, Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 in January of next year in Toronto, Canada.

Khamzat Chimaev calls for fight with Alex Pereira

Appearing to now switch focus on yet another division climb amid his welterweight weight cut woes back in September of last year which saw a planned fight with UFC veteran, Nate Diaz cancelled, Chimaev has vowed to finish Brazilian striker, Pereira in a future title fight, urging UFC boss, White to book a bout.

“@danawhite let me finish him,” Khamzat Chimaev posted on his official X account, accompanied by a picture of himself and Alex Pereira.

Expected to make his first title defense in 2024, Sao Paulo finisher, Pereira has been earmarked to fight former champion, Dana White’s Contender Series alum, Jamahal Hill in his return to the Octagon.

Who wins in a future fight: Alex Pereira or Khamzat Chimaev?