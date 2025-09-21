Khalil Rountree is preparing for his showdown against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320. With help from the current ONE kickboxing champion, Johnathan Haggerty, Rountree is taking a trip out to Las Vegas to Rountree’s training camp, Syndicate MMA. As the two train in grueling strength and conditioning and practice Muay Thai drills.

Khalil Rountree and Johnathan Haggerty are putting pure striking on the map.

With Rountree being the purest striker in MMA currently, having the most pure Muay Thai style in MMA history, and by extension being the most successful Nak Muay in the sport of MMA, rivaled only by Edson Barboza. Not just that, but with the British superstar in Johnathan Haggerty, who was a two-sport champion. And the face of European striking and on the biggest stars of Muay Thai and kickboxing, the two ferocious strikers are reminding the fight world what the art of eight limbs can do.