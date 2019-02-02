Khabib’s Manager Says McGregor ‘Better Beef Up Security Everywhere’

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor were issued their punishments for the UFC 229 post-fight brawl at the NSAC’s meeting this week.

Khabib was given a nine-month suspension and a $500,000 fine while McGregor got a six-month suspension and a $50,000 fine. It might seem that would have opened the door for their rumored rematch to happen. But that’s not quite the case. First, Khabib recently rejected the NSAC’s offer to participate in a public service announcement and shorten his suspension.

UFC President Dana White also said both fighters would likely have to win one more fight before they potentially fought again. But even though there are several dynamics in the way of the rematch, Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports that they have their eyes on McGregor.

He did so in a quite a forceful manner, insisting a second fight will take place even if it has to go down in the streets:

“This dude better beef up security everywhere he goes. This fight will happen in the street, in the parking garage, under a bridge … this sh*t is not over. It’s not. Especially when you keep running your mouth.”

Abdelaziz pulled no punches in offering his honest assessment of McGregor as a person:

“Conor McGregor is a f**king full-blown, piece of sh*t, scumbag. That’s what people want.”

Some online are rushing to support those harsh words after a controversial paternity case involving McGregor surfaced this week. But that doesn’t seem to be stopping McGregor from being his normally outspoken self. Abdelaziz said McGregor can keep doing so, but the more he talks, the more he’ll get beaten on:

“Let him talk whatever he want to say,” Ali says. “At the end of the day, we understand the more he talks, the more he’s gonna get whooped.”