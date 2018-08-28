Khabib’s Coach Admits ‘There’s No Way’ To Prepare For Conor McGregor’s Striking

Khabib’s Nurmagomedov’s coach believes there’s just no way he can prepare for Conor McGregor’s striking.

Javier Mendez dove into detail on the subject during the recent episode of the Eurobash podcast (via MMA Fighting).

He believes McGregor is in a class of his own in terms of striking. The popular Irishman is so good, he’s the best in the UFC in that area in his eyes:

“To me [Conor McGregor] is the best standup guy in the whole UFC, in my opinion. “He’s got incredible relaxation, he approaches it like a scientist, he knows how to read you, he knows how to bait you…he knows how to put you right into that trap and before you know it you’re caught sleeping. “He’s a master, in my opinion, on the fighting arts and he’s also got a ground game — he’s good everywhere. I’m not sleeping on how great he is. I’m prepared for everything but he is a great fighter.”

Striker vs. Grappler Match

Mendez believes that his star pupil Nurmagomedov just won’t have enough time to bridge that gap before their awaited showdown at October 6’s UFC 229.

The longtime American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) front man said ‘The Eagle’ will have to take advantage of his position as the much better grappler due to McGregor’s striking skill:

“There’s no amount of time that we have that’s going to help us to try and get him to stand up, there’s no way possible. So, I’m not gonna say, ‘Oh yeah, we’re gonna get him ready’… come on…wake up…it ain’t gonna work,” he said. “We have to fight our strengths, we have to find ways of opening the doors to where his weaknesses are and likewise. This is basically the classic grappler versus striker fight. Keep in mind that they can both grapple and they can both strike, it’s just one is better than the other at (each discipline). “We’re the better grappler, he’s the better striker, but that doesn’t mean we won’t strike, it just means he’s better. It’s about who plays whose game.”

Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor is being billed as the classic ‘striker vs. grappler’ match-up. The fight is also being touted as potentially the biggest spectacle in UFC history.

High stakes are on the line for both men, and the result will most likely come down to the fighter who can implement their will best.

Will that be ‘The Notorious’ or ‘The Eagle?’