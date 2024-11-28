Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Conor McGregor’s civil case verdict: ‘This guy deserves punishment’

Reacting to last week’s verdict in the civil rape case involving arch-rival, Conor McGregor — former UFC star, Khabib Nurmagomedov has claimed the ex-two-weight titleholder “deserves punishment”, after he was found civilly liable of assaulting plaintiff, Nikita Hand.

McGregor, who appeared in the High Court last week, was found civilly liable of assaulting Ms Hand — who alleges the Dublin mixed martial arts fighter raped her during an alleged incident at the Beacon Hotel in December, 2018.

Found civilly liable by a jury of twelve, Conor McGregor was then ordered to pay almost €250,000 in damages to Ms Hand, however, has confirmed plans to launch an appeal against the verdict levelled against him.

“People want to hear from me, I needed time,” Conor McGregor posted on X. “I know I made mistakes. Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me.

As much as I regret it, everything that happened that night was consensual and all the witnesses present swore to that under oath. I have instructed my legal team to appeal the decision.

I can’t go back and I will move forward. I am beyond grateful to my family, friends and supporters all over the world who have stayed by my side. That’s it. No more. Getting back to the gym – the fight game awaits!”

Khabib Nurmagomedov hits out at Conor McGregor on social media

On social media overnight, Nurmagomedov, who shared the news of McGregor’s verdict on his official Instagram Stories last week, claimed his bitter rival “deserves punishment” for his alleged actions.

“Good job guys, you have my full support, this guy deserve (sic) punishment,” Khabib Nurmagomedov posted on his official X account.

Good job guys , you have my full support, this guy deserve punishment https://t.co/tOFNJrBUYV — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) November 27, 2024

Taking on former two-weight champion, McGregor back in 2018, Nurmagomedov, the then-lightweight champion defeated the 36-year-old with an eventual fourth round face crank submission win in their heated main event fight at UFC 229.



