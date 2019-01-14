Khabib Responds To Nate Diaz: We Smashed Your Team Punk

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has responded to Nate Diaz’ claims of slapping him in the face.

The Dagestani fired back at Diaz after the Stockton bad boy claimed to have slapped Khabib in the face in front of his entire team. Diaz also claimed that neither Khabib or anyone in his entourage did anything to o ppose him.

After his UFC 229 victory over Conor McGregor, Khabib posted a video of himself on social media. The video was of him submitting McGregor. The champ kindly reminded the Irishman that he would always have to live with the ‘shame’ of his loss.

“You will live with this shame all your life, bi… #tapmachine #mactaper”

As it turns out, Nate Diaz is the one who responded to Khabib’s tweet. He took this opportunity to remind the Dagestani how he slapped him across his face while his team stood by and watched.

I slapped you in your head you and your team didn’t do shit …

Live with that ur all pussies — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 13, 2019

As you can probably imagine, Khabib has a slightly different recollection of events that night. For starters, “The Eagle” claims Diaz ran away and hid behind security. Khabib also claims that his team ‘smashed’ the Stockton crew and he has video evidence to prove it:

You was hiding behind security and ran away coward, it’s clear on the video. We just smashed your team that night you punk pic.twitter.com/xvJoO8thxo — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 13, 2019

Diaz wasn’t done, as he fired back claiming Khabib knew what happened so he would have to deal with it:

Be real

You know what happened live with it 😊👋 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 13, 2019

