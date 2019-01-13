Nate Diaz Sends Harsh Reminder To Khabib Nurmagomedov

Nate Diaz sends a reminder to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov by bringing up an old incident. Although these two fighters have never met inside of the Octagon, they did have a situation out of it.

Diaz caught wind of the words being exchanged between Khabib and former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor. This has been going on for the better part of a week by jawing through social media.

McGregor brought up how Khabib needs to “Stop being a bitch.” On the flip side, Nurmagomedov brought up submitting him in their fight at UFC 229. This leads us to Diaz who took to his official Twitter account.

”I slapped you in your head you and your team didn’t do s**t,” Nate wrote. “Live with that, ur all pussies.”

I slapped you in your head you and your team didn’t do shit …

Live with that ur all pussies — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 13, 2019

Back at a World Series of Fighting event in August of 2015, Nick and Nate Diaz got into an altercation with Khabib. There were bottles thrown and certainly words said during the incident. At the time, Ali Abdelaziz addressed the incident after the event to MMA Junkie.com.

“I thought they crossed paths and they talked before on Twitter,” Abdelaziz said. “I know that for sure because I know both guys. I guess they had a talk and I think Nick took a swing – that’s what people saw, I didn’t see it. And, after that, Nate came down and I tried to slow him down too and I saw someone threw a beer bottle from Nate’s camp. I don’t know who threw the beer bottle.”

