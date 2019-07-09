Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father Has Message For Nate Diaz After UFC 239 Scuffle

Spread the word!













The father of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Abdulmanap has a simple message for Nate Diaz following their recent scuffle at UFC 239 — stand in line.

Khabib and Diaz were both involved in an altercation this past weekend that nearly got physical. Fortunately, the two of them were separated before anything could happen. However, many believe it was Diaz’s way of trying to get a title fight with Nurmagomedov. The pair have history as well as they had an altercation in 2015 during a World Series of Fighting event.

However, posting footage of the incident on Instagram, Abdulmanap believes Diaz should wait in line if he wants a crack at the UFC lightweight champion:

“This guy is trying to get what he deserves without standing in line,” Abdulmanap wrote (as per RT translation). “How many [times] we asked him and [Anthony] Pettis for the fight, it was difficult to reach agreement with them, but the UFC can give that chance to this guy.”

Diaz is set to return to action for the first time since 2016 when he takes on Anthony Pettis in the co-main event of UFC 241 on August 17. It will be contested at welterweight, so unless the Stockton native has plans to move back down, it doesn’t look like a collision with Khabib will take place, at least in the Octagon.

Do you want to see Khabib take on Diaz? How do you think it will go?