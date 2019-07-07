Dana White Confirms Altercation Between Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nate Diaz During UFC 239

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White confirmed there was an altercation between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz during UFC 239 on Saturday.

Footage started making the rounds during the event as Diaz had to be separated from Nurmagomedov, who was seated not too far away from him. Things nearly got physical until Diaz was separated:

Speaking after the event, White confirmed the two confronted each other, however, the situation was promptly taken care of:

“They got into a fight, Khabib and Diaz, talking sh*t to each other back and forth,” White said at the post-fight press conference. “Everybody broke it up, we moved Diaz and then Diaz left after the [Gilbert] Melendez fight.

“Those two were within two rows of each other and then they started to get into a fight and we broke it up,” White added in another interview. “We got it handled. Fun. I’m sure a lot of bad things were said. I don’t know exactly, but I’m sure it was not good.”

Of course, it’s not the first time Diaz and Nurmagomedov have gotten into an altercation. The two also confronted each other at a World Series of Fighting event in 2015. Diaz was reportedly said to have thrown punches at “The Eagle” that night.

Hopefully, this is a lesson learned for the UFC – never put these two that close to each other again.

Do you think things could have gone bad had security not intervened?