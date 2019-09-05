Khabib Nurmagomedov Set For Huge Payday At UFC 242

Spread the word!













Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is carrying this weekend’s upcoming UFC 242 card — and he’s being paid handsomely for it.

UFC 242 takes place in Abu Dhabi on Saturday and will be headlined by a lightweight title unification fight between Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier. With just a few days left, it appears the event is trending to be a huge success.

Part of that is because of Nurmagomedov and his newfound popularity worldwide following his career-defining win over Conor McGregor last October. For that bout, “The Eagle” received a $2 million purse and according to his father Abdulmanap, he is set to earn three times as much this weekend:

“We’ll make 3 to 3,5 more (than the last time),” he told RT. “We aren’t fighting for a small change, we know what we’re worth.

“It ($2 million) is not enough for us, because we are the best now. We’ve beaten the best, and we are ready to fight the best. We are popular, we know that. When we’ll enter the arena, you’ll see the reaction to us, and reaction to Poirier.”

It only goes to show that Nurmagomedov is now truly a mega star for the company.

What do you think of Nurmagomedov’s reported purse?