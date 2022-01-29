Khabib Nurmagomedov is dead serious about bringing Jake Paul to Eagle FC.

On Sunday, the former UFC lightweight champion took to social media to let Paul know that he would always have a home in MMA with his new fight promotion.

“the doors of @EagleFightClub always open for you and your team,” Nurmagomedov wrote.

The YouTuber seemed open to joining Eagle FC but only if he got the chance to fight Nurmagomedov in his promotional debut.

“deal. only if I fight you first,” Paul wrote in response in English and Russian.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Really Wants To Sign Jake Paul

‘The Eagle’ brought his MMA promotion to the U.S. for the first time on Friday with great success. Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC 44 hosted some epic fights and legendary fighters including Rashad Evans who picked up his first win since 2013.

At the post-fight press conference, Nurmagomedov revealed that his interest in signing ‘The Problem Child’ had gone further than him sending messages on social media.



“We offered him, we offered him (a contract),” Nurmagomedov told reporters about his attempts to sign Jake Paul. “Now we’re waiting on his answer. If he wants, we’re here.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)



Paul, who has a background in wrestling, has been carving out a boxing career for himself since 2020. The internet celebrity is yet to face an actual boxer but is 5-0 as a pro and has beaten the likes of Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley inside the square circle.

Do you think Jake Paul will join Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC?

