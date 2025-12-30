Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals His True Dream Was Football, Not MMA “Accidentally I became a fighter.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov stood at the World Sports Summit in Dubai this week and dropped something he’d been sitting with for years. The undefeated UFC legend, 29-0, looked at Rio Ferdinand and basically said: yeah, I always wanted to play football instead.

“I was watching football all my life and this sport for me is still number one,” he said. “When I was young, my dream was to become a football player, and accidentally I became a fighter because of where I was born, where I grew up, and my father was a coach.” He cracked a joke about it, “I’m just joking, I didn’t become an accidental fighter,” but you could tell it mattered to him.

This isn’t the first time he’s said it. Back in 2020, Khabib told RT Sport that football hit different for him. He liked it more than the UFC. More than MMA. A couple years later, he opened up about his childhood obsession with becoming a pro footballer, something he’s apparently discussed with Cristiano Ronaldo and UEFA officials. He was serious enough about it that he actually signed with FC Legion Dynamo, a Russian third-division team, in 2021.

“To play football on a professional level is a childhood dream. Of course, I have such a wish. Football is the king of sports after all.”

The thing is, it all makes sense when you know his background. Khabib grew up in Dagestan surrounded by wrestling gyms. His dad, Abdulmanap, was a wrestling and combat sambo coach, not a football coach. Khabib trained from age eight because that’s what was there. That’s what his environment gave him. Wrestling, judo at fifteen, combat sambo at seventeen. Football stayed in his head as the dream he couldn’t chase.

He’s been a Real Madrid fanatic since 1998, when Mijatovic scored that Champions League final winner against Juventus. He’s connected with Ronaldo. Met with Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United. But those connections came after he was already a fighter, already committed to the sport he never chose.

The real thing here is just how honest he’s being about it. Most fighters at his level sell you a story about destiny or talent or hard work leading them to the octagon. Khabib’s saying something different: he ended up here because of geography and his dad’s job, not because it was what he actually wanted deep down.