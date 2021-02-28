UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has touched down in the United States for the first time in 12 months and was in a reflective mood upon landing.

‘The Eagle’ posted a picture of him at the Los Angeles International Airport on social media along with a caption that noted his time away from America and what had gone on since he has last visited the country.

“For a year I wasn’t here, during this year a lot has changed in my life, there were good moments, there were also hard times. But this is life and we keep moving, may ALLAH help us all, because we don’t know what will happen in a year.”

Nurmagomedov has continued to enjoy success in MMA over the last 12 months. The undefeated Russian improved his perfect record to 29-0 when he unified the 155lb division against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Post-fight he announced his retirement from the sport but he still remains the lightweight champion and UFC boss Dana White is determined to convince him to fight on. The pair are expected to meet to discuss this while Nurmagomedov is in the USA.

Away from fighting Nurmagomedov has endured some personal loss over the last year. His father and coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died in July 2020. The renowned Russian trainer contracted COVID-19 and suffered multiple complications stemming from the virus before passing.

