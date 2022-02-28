Khabib Nurmagomedov is considered the greatest fighter of all time in many people’s opinion.

But the ‘Eagle’ hasn’t fought since his retirement back at UFC 254 and seems to be enjoying his life outside of the octagon.

Since his retirement, Khabib has set up his own fighting promotion Eagle FC and is cornering longtime friend/training partner Islam Makhachev.

While being interviewed by Karmaru Usman on ESPN, the welterweight champion asked Makhachev how training is with Khabib Nurmagomedov now he is retired.

“Maybe you, in the same weight division, you have to care about it,” Makhachev said. “Maybe he’s gonna come back, brother, and he’s not gonna be 155. He’s gonna be 170 for sure.”

The former lightweight champion has had several incidents in the past where making 155lbs was a struggle.

After Bobby Green’s fight with Makhachev, Green joked with Khabib about his weight gain, while being interviewed by Megan Olivi the fighter from Dagestan explained.

“He come to me, he come too close and goes ‘Hey, you was lightweight?’” he said with a smile. “Something like this, you know? Of course, now I am big because it’s almost two years I’m done with fights. I try to enjoy it, I try to enjoy it. But every day I train, spend time in the gym with guys.”

“But why I have to be lightweight? Finished.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

Should Khabib Nurmagomedov return at welterweight?

During his time with the UFC Khabib Nurmagomedov never fought outside of lightweight, but fans have always speculated what it would be like if he moved up to welterweight.

The current welterweight champion is the pound-for-pound number one fighter in the promotion Karmaru Usman.

A fight between the two would be one of the biggest fights of all time considering both fighters are thought to be one of the GOATs for their divisions.

If Khabib did make a comeback at welterweight it would cement his legacy more as the greatest fighter of all time.

Do you think Khabib should make a comeback?

