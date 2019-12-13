Khabib Nurmagomedov Responds To Dana White’s Plans For McGregor Rematch

Spread the word!













It’s fair to say Khabib Nurmagomedov is not a fan of Conor McGregor getting a rematch.

McGregor returns to action for the first time since his defeat to Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October last year when he faces Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on January 18.

It is notably a welterweight bout but that’s only because McGregor didn’t want to cut weight twice — which according to UFC president Dana White, means he plans on having a quick turnaround and facing Nurmagomedov if he wins.

In fact, White was even receptive to having McGregor challenge Nurmagomedov next if both of them win their upcoming fights which would mean the Irishman would leapfrog Justin Gaethje. “The Eagle” is slated to defend his lightweight title against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in April.

“Gaethje was on his way up too,” White said recently. “We’ve offered Gaethje a lot of fights that Gaethje hasn’t taken either. So, Conor is in line next for this fight if he beats ‘Cowboy’.”

However, if Nurmagomedov has his way, that won’t be what happens.

“I’m surprised Dana White is saying that if Conor beats Cerrone and I beat Tony Ferguson, there will be a rematch,” Nurmagomedov said in a recent press conference in Russia (via Chamatkar Sandhu). “I decided who I’m going to fight next… But to think he deserves the lightweight belt, while I’m champion that won’t happen.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov: "I'm surprised Dana White is saying that if Conor beats Cerrone and I beat Tony Ferguson, there will be a rematch. I decided who I'm going to fight next… But to think he deserves the lightweight belt, while I'm champion that won't happen." https://t.co/5mT4tKG1Oj — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 13, 2019

It will certainly be interesting to see what transpires in the next few months.

What do you think of Nurmagomedov’s response?