Khabib Nurmagomedov Predicts MMA Retirement In Two Years

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been adamant that he doesn’t plan on competing in mixed martial arts (MMA) much longer. Nurmagomedov has won 28-straight fights in his career, and is one of the most dominant fighters the sport has ever seen.
Coming off a successful lightweight title defense over Dustin Poirier in Saudi Arabia, Nurmagomedov is expected to take a big legacy fight next against either Tony Ferguson or Georges St-Pierre. Speaking to Arab News, Nurmagomedov discussed his fighting future further, admitting he only has around two to three years of competition left in him. (H/T BJPenn.com)
“I think a couple years. Two or three years, maximum three. I think maybe two years is my opinion,” Nurmagomedov said.
“Because I don’t want to fight all my life, because I know it’s very hard, and I know a lot of new hungry guys are coming, and I know to always be undefeated, undisputed, this is not almost impossible, I think it’s impossible. Because you can watch in history, like soccer, boxing, MMA, everywhere, one day you’re going to lose. You have to know when you need to stop. I think maybe two years.”
In the meantime, currently sporting a record of 28-0, Nurmagomedov’s immediate goal is to reach the 30-0 mark.
“I am focusing on this, before I never thought about this, but right now I’m thinking I’m almost there,” Nurmagomedov said. “28-0 and in the next couple years I’m going to compete because I just became 31-years old, that is not too much for this sport, but for sure I think I’m going to finish, 33 or 34 fights it’s gonna be done.
“But right now I have a couple years to compete. I want to compete with the toughest challengers in the world. Like whatever opponent they give me, I will fight and I’m going to improve my legacy and improve myself. I really want to compete with the best fighters in the world.”
Do you think Nurmagomedov will retire from MMA in two years?
