UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has explained why he doesn’t think a rematch between him and former dual weight champion Conor McGregor will ever take place.

Nurmagomedov is currently preparing to face interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on October 24. Despite having a dangerous opponent in front of him much of the pre-fight talk has centered around what is next for the undefeated Russian who has been linked to a fight against Georges St-Pierre and a coaching role on the next TUF series alongside McGregor.

Earlier this week Nurmagomedov claimed he wouldn’t star opposite his Irish rival on The Ultimate Fighter – even if he was offered $5 billion to do so. In a recent interview with Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports Nurmagomedov explained why he is so reluctant to grant McGregor a rematch, he said.

“I finished with him everything. I smash him, he tap. I smash him. I beat him in every round. No question, only because of money. This is only money fight but you know big money, big problem. I’m good. We never eat more than one bread in one day”

Nurmagomedov doesn’t think McGregor will ever be able to earn another UFC title shot because he lacks focus, drinks too much and is too busy fighting outside the Octagon, he said.

“Conor McGregor, I beat him already. Why (do) I have to fight with him? He has to come back and be busy. Tell him be busy and that’s it. I don’t think he’s ever going to deserve this title shot because he’s not focused, drunk too much, smash old people – he don’t deserve my attention. Like, coaching with me on Ultimate Fighter or something like this. Forget about him.

McGregor is currently in talks to face Dustin Poirier on January 23. ‘Notorious’ has been retired for much of 2020 after becoming frustrated by the lack of fights available to him in the aftermath of his win over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246 in January.

