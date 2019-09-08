Khabib Nurmagomedov Jumps Cage After UFC 242 Victory (Video)

Spread the word!













It was an amazing night for UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov last night (Sat. September 7, 2019).

“The Eagle” performed in front of a largely Muslim crowd from Abu Dhabi to defend his title against Dustin Poirier, the then-interim lightweight champion, in the UFC 242 main event. Khabib was able to dominate the fight, for the most part, overcoming some adversity in the process.

Poirier rocked Nurmagomedov in the second round, and also had a deep guillotine choke locked in towards the end of the contest in the third round. However, after escaping the choke, Nurmagomedov established dominant position and locked in a rear-naked choke. The choke was so deep that it forced Poirier to tap out.

After his win, Nurmagomedov celebrated similar to the way he did after his last victory, at UFC 229, when he defeated Conor McGregor, by jumping the Octagon. However, this time he wasn’t attacking a cornerman. Instead, he pounced on UFC President Dana White, jumping on the UFC boss for a big hug. White shared the insane footage on his official Facebook page.

#UFC242 Khabib Celebration MADNESS Khabib "the Eagle" Nurmagomedov Dana White on Saturday, September 7, 2019

White also shared an amazing scene in Nurmagomedov’s home of Dagestan. The streets were going nuts for their champion’s victory.

#UFC242 Dagestan Right Now Dagestan right now Khabib "the Eagle" Nurmagomedov Posted by Dana White on Saturday, September 7, 2019

What do you think about Nurmagomedov jumping the cage after UFC 242?