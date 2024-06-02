Khabib Nurmagomedov rips judge who had UFC 302 main event tied: ‘Send me this guy’s name and location’

ByRoss Markey
Former undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov was less than pleased to learn overnight how judge, Chris Lee had the UFC 302 headliner between Dustin Poirier, and the Russian’s training partner, Islam Makhachev tied ahead of a fifth and final round.

Nurmagomedov, who featured in the corner of Makhachev overnight at UFC 302 in New Jersey, watched on as his protége landed an eventual fifth round submission win over former interim champion, Poirier – locking up a taut D’Arce choke on their common-foe.

Islam UFC 302 title 1

Successfully defending his lightweight crown for the third time following prior successive successful defenses against former featherweight pacesetter, Alexander Volkanovski – Makhachev likely sent Poirier into retirement from the sport to boot.

And staking his claim once more for a shot at the welterweight title – which is up for grabs as soon as next month in the main event of UFC 304, pound-for-pound number one, Makhachev also reluctantly weighed up a rematch with Arman Tsarukyan.

However, dealing with some decent adversity in the form of a massive laceration on his forehead caused in the fourth round – as well as an admitted staph infection in his left leg ahead of UFC 302, Makhachev was in need of a round win to defend his title successfully, according to judge, Lee’s scorecard. 

Khabib Nurmagomedov disgusted with UFC 302 judge

Upon learning of the official’s card, Nurmagomedov, who coached Makhachev to last night’s win alongside American Kickboxing Academy leader, Javier Mendez – urged friend, Daniel Cormier to find out Lee’s “location” for him.

Islam title UFC 302 Rogan

“2-2, how?” Khabib Nurmagomedov replied to Cormier who informed him how judge, Chris Lee had the bout between Makhachev and Poirier even ahead of the fifth round. “One judge gave a lot of fights crazy, crazy numbers – like 50-45. Send me this guy’s name and location.”

Sharing his immediate thoughts on Makhachev’s performance, Nurmagomedov claimed the Makhachkala native “grew” a lot in his fight with Poirier, given the adversity he was forced to overcome.

What are your thoughts on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s future in MMA?

