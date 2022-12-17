Ex-UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov already training 5 year old son: ‘He started earlier than I did’

The undefeated and retired Khabib Nurmagomedov says that he has been training his son since he was just three years old. The now five-year-old child is active in things such as wrestling and gymnastics.

The former UFC world champion, Nurmagomedov discussed his son’s training regiment, at an Eagle FC media scrum. The Dagestani-born fighter explained:

“He started walking on the mat because we have a gym at home, my son is already training and doing gymnastics. He has a good coach that I trust, he already trains in Makhachkala. He started earlier than I did, at 3 and a half years old. I’ll be his wrestling coach.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov also went on to explain the challenges of balancing family time and being a fight promoter for Eagle FC. The former UFC champion said:

“I’m working on that. I always try to have my children fly with me, but when school starts I won’t be able to do that. It’s not something I have to show on Instagram or other mass media. There are things I share with my fans and then there are private family matters.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov hopes his son does not do MMA

Even though his son is being actively trained for the sport, Khabib Nurmagomedov hopes that he does not go into MMA or sambo, but wrestling is fine. One day, his young child was playing with his UFC championship gold. Nurmagomedov said:

“Once when I came home, he fell asleep grabbing my belt. I suppose it’s a good sign, even though he was less than a year old and I don’t suppose he knows what he was doing. Honestly, I don’t want him to go through all what I went through because in fighting most people don’t see the inside.“

‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov went on to explain some of the extreme challenges MMA and sambo fighters go through, he added:

“They only see a picture and video tapes, my walkout and my fight but they don’t see the 25 years of work that I went through. How many surgeries I had on my knee, back, hand and ribs. How I almost died while cutting weight. I would like him to do Olympic kind of sport, not sambo but wrestling.” [Transcript courtesy The Mirror]

See the full interview below: