Khabib Nurmagomedov refuses to promote bookmakers on Eagle FC shows: ‘They ruin entire families’

Former undisputed UFC lightweight titleholder turned promoter, Khabib Nurmagomedov has confirmed he will not partner with betting sites and bookmakers whilst he heads up Eagle FC, explaining how they “ruin entire families” despite the large sums of money they offer in sponsorship.

Khabib, a former undisputed lightweight champion, retired from professional mixed martial arts competition back in October 2020 following UFC 254, where he submitted then-interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje to successfully unify the titles.

Citing the then-recent passing of his father and trainer, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov as the driving force behind his decision to hang up his gloves, Khabib walked away from the Octagon as the undisputed lightweight champion, boasting an unbeaten 29-0 professional record.

Acquiring Russian promotion, Eagle FC in his time away from active competition, Khabib has since set up base for the organization in Florida – fielding the likes of former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Junior dos Santos, as well as former UFC lightweight title challengers, Kevin Lee, and Diego Sanchez recently.

Khabib Nurmagomedov refuses to partner with bookmakers under the Eagle FC banner

Commenting on his refusal to promote and partner with bookmakers and betting outlets, the Dagestan grappler explained his dislike for gambling – despite the lucrative deals presented to partner with bookmakers.

“We have plenty of good sponsors that we work with and put on events,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said on the official Eagle FC YouTube channel. “We don’t need bookmakers. I believe that gambling is more dangerous than alcohol.”

“I think it’s worse to advertise gambling more than alcohol,” Khabib Nurmagomedov continued. “Bookmakers ruin entire families.”

Ending his UFC lightweight title reign after relinquishing the title at the turn of 2021, Khabib successfully landed a trio of title defenses against former division gold holders, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and the previously mentioned, Gaethje.

Taking a lead role in coaching at American Kickboxing Academy furthermore, Khabib is set for the most testing assignment to date as a coach – as he prepares teammate, Islam Makhachev for a vacant title affair against Brazilian phenom, Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in October.