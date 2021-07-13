Khabib Nurmagomedov has no interest in seeing Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor fight for a fourth time despite the fact their trilogy fight ended in an inconclusive manner.

Poirier was on top for much of round one. ‘The Diamond’ capitalized on a failed submission attempt to establish top position and drop nasty ground strikes.

As the seconds ticked down McGregor managed to pop back to his feet, but it wasn’t long before he was back on the mat due to an injury. The Irishman managed to survive the final seconds of round one but was unable to continue fighting in round two as he had clearly suffered a nasty leg break.

It was later confirmed that McGregor broke his tibia and fibula. He has since undergone what is thought to be a successful surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

Poirier and McGregor have both talked up a fourth fight in the media.

Nurmagomedov told ESPN that he is uninterested in seeing his former opponents square off again because he already knows who will win.

“What’s going to happen? I don’t think something’s going to happen. The judges have Dustin Poirier a 10-8. He mauled (Conor McGregor) in (the first) round. If they fight 100 times, Dustin is gonna beat him 100 times,” Nurmagomedov said.

Khabib doesn't believe the #UFC264 main event would have gone any differently in Round 2.



(via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/fhCwWuN5k6 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 13, 2021

Before a fourth fight can happen, McGregor has a long healing up process.

In the meantime, Poirier is expected to challenge for the UFC lightweight title recently vacated by Nurmagomedov. The Russian retired with a perfect 29-0 record last year before eventually surrendering his title a few months ago. Charles Oliveira has since picked up the 155lb strap with a second-round KO win against former Bellator champion, Michael Chandler.

Do you agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov? Is Conor McGregor no longer capable of beating Dustin Poirier?