Khabib Nurmagomedov has claimed he will never star alongside his bitter rival Conor McGregor on The Ultimate Fighter.

The 28-0 fighter was recently linked to a coaching role on TUF which is set to come back for another season in the near future. UFC president Dana White revealed he was close to sealing a deal that would see Nurmagomedov star alongside McGregor on the latest series until the Irishman leaked emails about unrelated fight negotiations.

“He was going to do it until Conor did all of this (expletive). I almost had it,” White told Barstool Sports. “That’s what I was saying: I felt like I was in a good place and I was going to get that done. We were going to do ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ on ESPN and (expletive) do the rematch. But you know, Conor blew that. … Yeah, Khabib said (expletive) him.”

Nurmagomedov has denied White’s claims that he was going to accept a deal to star alongside McGregor. In fact the 155lb king is adamant that it is something he would never have done even for all the money in the world.

“This Ultimate Fighter with him.This is good attention for him. I don’t want to give him this. I never give him this, even if they gave me $5 billion dollar,” Nurmagomedov told ESPN. “Even if they give me UFC (ownership), I’ll never do this. This is good attention for him.”

Nurmagomedov considers his rivalry with McGregor to be over. The Russian is looking forward to getting by Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 later this month before taking on his next challenge, but he doubts that will be a rematch with ‘Notorious’.

“Done – everything is done,” Nurmagomedov said. “(On) October 6, I finished him and I finished everything about him. I had new challenges – Dustin Poirier, now, Justin Gaethje. We’ll see who’s going to be next but I don’t think it’s going to be Conor McGregor.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

