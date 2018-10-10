Khabib Nurmagomedov Further Opens Up On UFC 229 Brawl

Khabib Nurmagomedov further opens up on his actions when he decided to start a brawl after his fight at UFC 229. The UFC lightweight champion continues to backtrack from the apology that he made after the event and incident. Instead, he’s doubling down on his beef with Conor McGregor and what happened last weekend.

On Sunday, Khabib returned home and the whole city of Kaspiysk was behind their fighter. He even went into a 26,000+ seat football stadium in Kaspiysk, Dagestan to address fans.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Further Opens Up

“I prayed to God for one thing, to be left alone in the cage with this clown,” Nurmagomedov said, courtesy of RT. “I asked him this every day. I prayed that we would have no injuries, that we would make weight, and regain our strength, and finally be locked in that cage. Because a lot was said outside that cage, and I said that once that octagon door is shut, I am not responsible for my actions.”

Nothing Has Changed

Khabib made it known that this rivalry with the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion is not over. The reason for this is due to him not being ready to forgive McGregor for the comments that he made in the build-up to this fight. McGregor made some harsh comments about Khabib’s people among other things. Thus, this is the reason he thinks that jumping out of the Octagon to start a brawl with Dillon Danis was appropriate

“The first thing I wanted to show him, is the difference between our people, and his people,” said Nurmagomedov. “We know our history, our ancestors, and what our people have been through. Nothing can break us.”

Can’t Confine Him

Khabib also made it know that no one can confine an eagle to a cage and showed everyone just that.