Khabib Nurmagomedov has GOAT-level mixed martial arts skills, but he’s also a man to go to for advice. For instance, when a fight fan approached the recently retired UFC Lightweight champion with the news that UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal had slept with his girlfriend, Khabib dropped some gems.

Khabib retired last week at the top of the sport with a flawless record of 29-0 after submitting Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Afterwards, the Russian replaced Jon Jones as the pound-for-pound king.

A hilarious video posted online of Khabib detailing how to exact revenge continues to amuse fans. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“I wanna be like a fighter. Like just recently, because my girlfriend went out in Miami and she just told me she was having a girls night. And then she ended up hooking up with Jorge Masvidal. Like he slept with her. So now, I want to fight that guy.” claimed the young man. “So what do you think is the most important aspect for me to start training? If I want to beat the sh*t out of him?”

“How old are you?” Khabib Nurmagomedov replied.

“I am 26.” the fan responded.

“26? That’s too old for this.” Khabib suggested.

“Like (Jorge) started hanging around with Trump and now he just thinks he can just sleep with other people’s girlfriends? I don’t think it is right.” explained the fan.

“I think, uhh, you have to buy dog.” Khabib replied.

“A dog? Because I would stand no chance with him?” The fan questioned.

“With dog, yes.” Nurmagomedov confirmed. “We have chance.”

“Yeah, because I have been waking up every day and just like hitting like five flying knees.” The fan continued. “I was thinking I could just catch him with one if I see him in a restaurant.”

“You can try,” Khabib replied. “You can try. Maybe it work. But with dog it is going to be much better.”

The fan is a member of the entertainment group NELK Boys, with Dana White recently bringing the group to Fight Island. Nevertheless, having one of the toughest men to ever step into the Octagon giving such a badass answer should be expected.

What do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov will get up to in retirement?