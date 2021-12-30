Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t have any issues meeting with his fans. But one fan wouldn’t take ‘no’ for an answer, and things nearly turned hostile.

Nurmagomedov emerged as one of the biggest MMA superstars in the world during his time in the UFC. Especially back home in Dagestan, they look at him like royalty, which can make public appearances a bit stressful.

Nurmagomedov understands that there’s a price that comes with fame and fortune, but one fan was relentlessly looking for a picture on the move with him. During a recent event in the UK, he spoke about what happened.

“In Moscow, couple weeks ago, I put mask, hoodie, and just walk around, and one guy come to meet,” Nurmagomedov said. “It was a lot of people there. And (he said), ‘Can I take picture?’ And I was walking. I said, ‘No.’ He said, ‘Why?’ I said, ‘Because I don’t want.’ It was (a discussion) between me and him, just walking. He said, ‘But I want to take picture with you.’ I said, ‘OK, take on the way, but I don’t want to stop.’ Because I know if I stop, put mask off, I have to stop there for one hour. And he don’t like this. It was very nervous (discussion) with him. I feel pressure, too. But I was ready for fight. Because I don’t want to take picture. Because now is not time.” (h/t MMA News)

Khabib Nurmagomedov Has Transitioned From Fighter To Promoter

Nurmagomedov retired from the UFC following his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. He went on to vacate the belt which Charles Oliveira would ultimately claim earlier this year.

Despite leaving the cage as a fighter, Nurmagomedov is still a major part of the sport as a promoter for Eagle FC. He continues to deal with a large fanbase that follows his every move, but sometimes it can get a bit out of hand.

What are your thoughts on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s story?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.