Former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov has estimated that his promotion, Eagle FC has what it takes to become the leading professional mixed martial arts organization on a worldwide scale, within this decade.

Khabib, who ended his professional mixed martial arts career back in October 2020, successfully unified the lightweight titles with a second round triangle win over former interim gold holder, Justin Gaethje in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

In the time since his victory over the Arizona native, Khabib has taken on a prominent role as a coach at American Kickboxing Academy alongside head coach, Javier Mendez, and has also headed up Eagle FC – with its home base now located in Florida.

Since taking major operations to the ‘Sunshine State’ – Eagle FC has fielded three events in Miami – in January, March, and May of this year.

Initially, the promotion held a main event matchup between the veteran, Sergei Karitonov, as well as striking ace, Tyrone Spong – before hosting headliners between UFC alums, Diego Sanchez, and Kevin Lee – as well as Junior dos Santos, and Yorgan de Castro.

Khabib Nurmagomedov touts Eagle FC’s chances of becoming an industry leader

Sharing his thoughts on when Eagle FC could potentially topple industry juggernauts, UFC, and Bellator – Khabib claimed that within the period of seven years, the organization could find itself as a leader amongst their peers.

“I think we need five, seven years,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said on the official Eagle FC YouTube channel. “Because for this business, you have to create content. To create content, you need years and years. We’re just beginning. We’re just beginning and we need, I think, at least five to seven years to become on top.”

Amongst his continued ventures into the business side of mixed martial arts, Khabib Nurmagomedov has also recently welcomed links to a season of The Ultimate Fighter in a coaching role opposite former interim UFC lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson – following a slew of failed fights between the two during their respective tenures with the promotion.