Khabib Nurmagomedov Says Conor McGregor Needs 10 Wins Before Rematch

Spread the word!













If Conor McGregor wants a rematch with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, he has quite a long way to go.

Nurmagomedov recently held a press conference in Moscow, per TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, and made several interesting comments. First, he said he wouldn’t fight in Nevada again unless he receives an apology from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).

This is likely for the NSAC fining and suspending him after attacking the McGregor corner at UFC 229. Otherwise, he said he expects to fight in New York come April. Also, Nurmagomedov addressed a potential rematch with McGregor, noting, he’ll need 10 wins before earning such a fight.

“Khabib Nurmagomedov held a press conference in Moscow and according to @tassagency_en, Khabib will only fight in Las Vegas if the NSAC apologizes to him. Otherwise, he expects to fight in New York this April. Khabib also said McGregor needs 10 wins before he gets a rematch.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov held a press conference in Moscow and according to @tassagency_en, Khabib will only fight in Las Vegas if the NSAC apologizes to him. Otherwise, he expects to fight in New York this April. Khabib also said McGregor needs 10 wins before he gets a rematch. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 8, 2019

Nurmagomedov and McGregor fought at UFC 229 in October of last year. The fight lasted four rounds, and was fairly lopsided in the Russian’s favor, before “The Eagle” submitted the Irishman with a neck crank. McGregor has been itching for a rematch since, but realizes he needs to earn a victory before doing so.

There has been talk of McGregor returning in January against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Do you think Nurmagomedov and McGregor will ever have a rematch?